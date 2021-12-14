Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

Shares of ALB opened at $248.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.40 and a 200 day moving average of $219.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

