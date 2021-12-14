Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $248.80 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

