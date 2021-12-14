Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $256.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $266.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

