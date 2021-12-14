Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,250 shares of company stock valued at $139,904,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $271.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

