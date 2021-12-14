Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

