Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $207,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

