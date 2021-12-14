Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,893.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,759.73. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

