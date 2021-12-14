Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,164 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

