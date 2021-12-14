Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 148 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.