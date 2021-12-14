Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

