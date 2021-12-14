EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.95

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

