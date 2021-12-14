Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
TSE:ET opened at C$12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.08. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$972.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
