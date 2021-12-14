Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

TSE:ET opened at C$12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.08. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$972.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$198,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns -45,600 shares in the company, valued at C($642,960). In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $249,947.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

