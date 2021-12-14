Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

