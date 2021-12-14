EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report $96.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $97.25 million. EverQuote reported sales of $97.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 317,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,113. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $457.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 236,067 shares of company stock worth $3,293,224 and sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

