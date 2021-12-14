Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.