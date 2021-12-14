Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.