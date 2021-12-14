Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Shares of EVAX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.