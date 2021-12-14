Ethernity Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.88 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.22 or 0.00019586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $116.89 million and approximately $26.88 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200207 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,676,155 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

