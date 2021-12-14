Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.11.

Shares of ESS opened at $352.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after buying an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

