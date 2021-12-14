Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

