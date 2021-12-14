ESSA Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $179.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.43. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

