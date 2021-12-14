Eroscoin (ERO) Price Tops $0.0005

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $89,400.78 and approximately $5,400.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Eroscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eroscoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00201666 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin (ERO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eroscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.