Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 6.9%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.03. 2,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

