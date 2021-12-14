Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

