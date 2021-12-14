Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the November 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Endesa stock remained flat at $$21.87 during trading on Tuesday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

