EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.44 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,153,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 65.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

