EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
EMSHF stock opened at $946.00 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $946.00 and a one year high of $1,032.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,010.70 and a 200-day moving average of $995.96.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.