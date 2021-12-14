EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EMSHF stock opened at $946.00 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $946.00 and a one year high of $1,032.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,010.70 and a 200-day moving average of $995.96.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

