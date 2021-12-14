Empty Set Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,297.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $30,297.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

