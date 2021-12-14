Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,217,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

