Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given New SEK 81.50 Price Target at Barclays

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a SEK 135 price objective for the company.

THQQF opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

