Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

LLY stock opened at $247.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

