Electroneum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $771,309.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Electroneum has a market cap of $186.17 million and approximately $771,309.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,710,947 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.