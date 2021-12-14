EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 187.9% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHAVE stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,459,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,401. EHAVE has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

EHAVE Company Profile

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

