Effect.AI (EFX) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00170329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00523345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

