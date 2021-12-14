Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,316 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

