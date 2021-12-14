Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

