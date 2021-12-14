Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

