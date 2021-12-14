Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

