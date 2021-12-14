EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report $106.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $415.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $455.04 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $486.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

NYSE:EGP opened at $217.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $219.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.