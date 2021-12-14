Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.73. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.87%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

