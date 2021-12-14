Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 331 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

