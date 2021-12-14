Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.74 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $466.54 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $476.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.