Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

