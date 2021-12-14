Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 1,780 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

