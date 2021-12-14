Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$77.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$77.00 target price on Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DND. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.40.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$45.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.59. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$35.51 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -233.85.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

