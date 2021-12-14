Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,204,155 shares of company stock worth $239,780,092. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

