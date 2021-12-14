DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1,325,455,187.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191,180,154.21 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1,239,855,843.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,515,629.43 or 0.00013447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1,422,226,655% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,496,216.62 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 877,437,775.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,075,846.75 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1,705,812,784.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,372,637.23 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1,542,466,277.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199,575.70 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1,454,725,818.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,500,998.80 or 0.00001781 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,060,904.83 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2,099,274,692.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703,445.38 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1,703,829,906% against the dollar and now trades at $285,467.95 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

