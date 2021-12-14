Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Up 234.6% in November

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

