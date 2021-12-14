Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 279,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,098,700 shares of company stock worth $19,451,414 over the last three months. 75.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,098,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,058,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

