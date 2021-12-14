Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DEVC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 58 ($0.77). 8,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772. The company has a market cap of £84.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.68.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

DEVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.40) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.40) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.